Michael Barrett, CEO of Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial), executed a sale of 75,000 shares in the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $11.21 per share, resulting in a total value of $840,750.

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) is a technology company that provides a sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers to monetize various formats of digital inventory using a powerful and efficient programmatic platform. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and channels, including desktop, mobile, audio, and connected TV, among others.

Over the past year, Michael Barrett has sold a total of 385,548 shares of Magnite Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Magnite Inc shows a pattern of 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Magnite Inc were trading at $11.21, giving the company a market cap of $1.579 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, with a GuruFocus Value of $13.80, indicating that Magnite Inc is currently Modestly Undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for Magnite Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

