Director Gary Ellis Sells Shares of The Toro Co (TTC)

On March 15, 2024, Director Gary Ellis sold 5,192 shares of The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $88.75 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $460,740.

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions.

Over the past year, Gary Ellis has sold a total of 10,296 shares of The Toro Co and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for The Toro Co shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 11 insider sells and only 2 insider buys recorded.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, The Toro Co had a market capitalization of $9.284 billion, with shares trading at $88.75 each. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 32.46, which is above the industry median of 22.52 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that The Toro Co is modestly undervalued. With a share price of $88.75 and a GF Value of $100.00, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations. The recent sales by the insider at The Toro Co may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this insider activity.

