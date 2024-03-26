Director Olivia Ware Sells 9,000 Shares of Arcellx Inc (ACLX)

Director Olivia Ware executed a sale of 9,000 shares of Arcellx Inc (ACLX, Financial) on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Arcellx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's proprietary technology platform utilizes novel synthetic binding domains to engineer cell therapies that can be controlled post-infusion. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares of Arcellx Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Arcellx Inc were trading at $70.4 each, which places the company's market cap at approximately $3.648 billion. The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider selling at Arcellx Inc, with no insider purchases reported over the past year. This information may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they consider the insider activity as one of many factors in their investment decisions.

