On March 18, 2024, Marc Fredman, the Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial), sold 865,836 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, Marc Fredman has sold a total of 1,090,441 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) is a provider of technology solutions to the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. The company's software and services support the entire vehicle lifecycle, including telematics, connected safety, and diagnostics, as well as workflow management for insurance carriers and repair shops.

The insider transaction history for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) shares were trading at $11.95 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.128 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, suggesting that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

