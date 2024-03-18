Q4 2023 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Acurx Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results and Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Rob Shawah, Chief Financial Officer for Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Thank you. You may begin.



Robert G. Shawah - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Co-Founder & CFO



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, and welcome to our call. This morning, we issued a press release providing financial results and company highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which is available on our website at acurxpharma.com.



Joining me today is David Luci, President and CEO of Acurx; as well as Robert DeLuccia, Executive Chairman. David will give a corporate update and outlook. After that, I'll provide some highlights of the financials from the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. I'll then turn the call back over to Dave for his closing remarks.



As a reminder, during today's call, we'll be