Q4 2023 GigaCloud Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Larry Wu - GigaCloud Technology Inc - Founder, Chairman and CEO



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today, 2023 and the fourth quarter in particular, have marked a significant inflection point for GigaCloud, which has changed the trajectory of the business and that we believe will change the way people think about the industry. We have jumped in order of magnitude in the scale of our business and the potential of our supplier fulfilled rating model. On the top line, we saw revenue increase to $244.7 million for the quarter, up approximately 95% period-over-period.



And for the full year revenue increased to $703.8 million, an increase of approximately 44% from 2022. While