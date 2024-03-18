Q4 2023 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hannover Re Conference Call on Annual Results 2023. I'm [Morus] the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions). The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Karl Steinle. Please go ahead, sir.



Karl Steinle - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - Head of Corporate Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call and our financial results for the full year 2023. Today's speakers will be Jean-Jacques Henchoz, our CEO; and Clemens Jungsthofel, our CFO. During the Q&A session, we will be joined by Sven Althoff; and Klaus Miller. And with that, I hand over to you, Jean-Jacques.



Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Well, thank you very much, Karl, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm very pleased with the development of our