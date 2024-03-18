Mar 18, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for joining SAIC's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Joe DeNardi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, and joining me today to discuss our business and financial results are Toni Townes-Whitley, our Chief Executive Officer, and Prabu Natarajan, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today, we will discuss our results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 that ended February 2, 2024. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release, which can be found at investors.saic.com, where you will also find supplemental financial presentation slides to be utilized in conjunction with today's call and a copy of management's prepared remarks. These documents, in addition to our Form 10-K to be