Mar 18, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator welcome to the Sierra Metals Inc, fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jean Pierre Fort Del Rio, Manager of Business Development and Investor Relations for Sierra Metals. Please go ahead.
Jean Pierre Fort Del Rio - Sierra Metals Inc. - IR
Good morning, everyone. I'd like to note that this earnings call contains forward-looking information that is based on the company's expectations, estimates, and beliefs. Please review the slide and other forward-looking information contained in the company's annual information form, which is publicly available on SEDAR plus and on the company's website. The accompanying presentation for today's call is available for download from the company's website at sierrametals.com.
This morning's press release, the financial statements and the MD&A are posted on our website and on SEDAR plus. Please note that all dollar
Q4 2023 Sierra Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
