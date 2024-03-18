Q4 2023 Sierra Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone. I'd like to note that this earnings call contains forward-looking information that is based on the company's expectations, estimates, and beliefs. Please review the slide and other forward-looking information contained in the company's annual information form, which is publicly available on SEDAR plus and on the company's website. The accompanying presentation for today's call is available for download from the company's website at sierrametals.com.



Please note that all dollar