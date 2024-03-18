Q4 2023 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alpine Immune Sciences fourth-quarter 2023 and full-year earnings call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce Temre Johnson, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Alpine. Ms. Johnson, please go ahead.



Temre Johnson - Alpine Immune Sciences Inc - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Thank you, Abby. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for taking the time to join us today. With me on today's call from Alpine are Dr. Mitchell Gold, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Stanford Peng, President and Head of R&D; Paul Rickey, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Remy Durand, Chief Business Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Mitch, I'd like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements during today's call. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of today and are based on our current expectations and consequently involve