Q4 2023 National Cinemedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the National CineMedia, Inc., 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn this conference over to Dan Dorenkamp, Director of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.



Dan Dorenkamp - National Cinemedia Inc - Director of Finance



Good afternoon. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lesinski; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ronnie Ng. I would like to remind our listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts communicated during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations are disclosed in the risk factors contained in the company's filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are