Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial), a global leader in digital interactive entertainment, develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. EA has a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, and Plants vs. Zombies™. According to a recent SEC Filing, Jacob Schatz, the Chief Legal Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (EA), sold 1,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $134.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $134,450. Over the past year, Jacob Schatz has sold a total of 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Electronic Arts Inc reveals a pattern of 51 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Electronic Arts Inc were trading at $134.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $35.418 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.37, which is above the industry median of 21.14 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.93, with a GF Value of $143.99, indicating that Electronic Arts Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.