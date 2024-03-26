Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM, Financial), a company specializing in fresh, natural, and organic products at affordable prices, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Brandon Lombardi sold 4,385 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. Brandon Lombardi has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 73,695 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 4,385 shares at a price point of $63.24 each, resulting in a total transaction value of $277,362.40. The insider transaction history for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 36 insider sells in the same period. On the valuation front, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) shares were trading at $63.24 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.409 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.23, which is above both the industry median of 16.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price also exceeds the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $37.27, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7. This indicates that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. SEC Filing details the specifics of the insider's transaction, providing transparency into the trading activities of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's executives.

