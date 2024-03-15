Director James Welch Sells 2,000 Shares of SkyWest Inc (SKYW)

Director James Welch executed a sale of 2,000 shares of SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $66.72 per share, resulting in a total value of $133,440.

SkyWest Inc (SKYW, Financial) is an airline company primarily focused on regional flying. The company partners with major airlines and provides regional flight services to passengers. SkyWest operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, and it owns a fleet of regional aircraft that are used to carry out these services.

Over the past year, the insider, James Welch, has sold a total of 2,000 shares of SkyWest Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is the only sell transaction from an insider in the company over the past year.

The insider transaction history for SkyWest Inc shows no insider buys over the past year and only one insider sell during the same period.

On the valuation front, SkyWest Inc's shares were trading at $66.72 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.635 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 75.30, which is above the industry median of 13.97 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.41, with a GF Value of $47.33, indicating that SkyWest Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

