Restaurant Brands International Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Sustainability of Restaurant Brands International Inc's Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on 2024-04-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Restaurant Brands International Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Restaurant Brands International Inc Do?

Restaurant Brands International is one of the world's largest restaurant companies, boasting approximately $43 billion in systemwide sales in 2023 across over 31,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The company generates revenue primarily from sales at company-owned restaurants, royalty fees, lease income from franchised stores, and Tim Hortons supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Hortons International, the company's portfolio includes Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Firehouse Subs, and international franchise units.

1770028115163246592.png

A Glimpse at Restaurant Brands International Inc's Dividend History

Restaurant Brands International Inc has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2015, with dividends being distributed quarterly. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Restaurant Brands International Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Restaurant Brands International Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.74% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.89%, indicating an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 3.50%, which extended to 3.90% per year over a five-year horizon. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for Restaurant Brands International Inc stock is approximately 3.32% as of today.

1770028266699255808.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio, which stands at 0.69 as of 2023-12-31, is crucial for evaluating the sustainability of dividends. It reveals the proportion of earnings distributed as dividends, with a lower ratio indicating more retained earnings for future growth and stability. Additionally, Restaurant Brands International Inc's profitability rank is a strong 8 out of 10, reflecting its relative earnings power. The company's consistent positive net income over the past decade bolsters its robust profitability profile.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Restaurant Brands International Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests a favorable growth trajectory. Its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, averaging 15.00% annually, outperform approximately 81.35% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate, at an average of 19.00% per year, and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.10%, outperform 58.56% and 59.26% of global competitors, respectively. These figures underscore Restaurant Brands International Inc's potential for sustaining dividends.

Engaging Conclusion

Considering Restaurant Brands International Inc's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend payments in the foreseeable future. With a solid track record and promising growth prospects, Restaurant Brands International Inc remains an attractive option for dividend-seeking investors. For those interested in further research, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover high-yielding investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.