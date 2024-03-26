Bank Hapoalim BM's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Future for Bank Hapoalim BM Investors

Bank Hapoalim BM (BKHYY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on 2024-04-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Bank Hapoalim BM's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Bank Hapoalim BM's Business Model

Bank Hapoalim BM is an Israeli bank that operates hundreds of full-service retail branches focusing on households, small businesses, and private banking to high-net-worth individuals. The bank offers a range of banking and payments products, capital market and foreign trade facilities, and a full gamut of financial planning advisory services, including pension and retirement planning. Its private banking division offers wealth management services and has a global presence. Most of its net revenue is derived from net interest income in the corporate and household segments. The bank's strategy emphasizes its competitive positioning in Israel, diversification of revenue sources, operational efficiency, and financial technology.

Bank Hapoalim BM's Dividend Track Record

Bank Hapoalim BM has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Assessing Bank Hapoalim BM's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Bank Hapoalim BM currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.40% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.00%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Moreover, based on Bank Hapoalim BM's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Bank Hapoalim BM stock as of today is approximately 5.40%.

Evaluating the Sustainability of Bank Hapoalim BM's Dividend

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-12-31, Bank Hapoalim BM's dividend payout ratio is 0.33, indicating a balance between retaining earnings for growth and rewarding shareholders.

Bank Hapoalim BM's profitability rank of 5 out of 10, as of 2023-12-31, suggests fair profitability. The company has consistently reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, reinforcing its financial strength.

Bank Hapoalim BM's Growth Metrics and Future Outlook

Bank Hapoalim BM's growth rank of 5 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook. Its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate suggest a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 17.50%, outperforming about 83.88% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate demonstrates its capability to grow earnings, vital for sustaining dividends, with an average annual increase of approximately 51.00%, outperforming about 91.36% of global competitors. Additionally, Bank Hapoalim BM's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 37.70% surpasses approximately 94.94% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Bank Hapoalim BM's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, Bank Hapoalim BM's consistent dividend history, reasonable payout ratio, and solid growth metrics present an attractive profile for value investors. The bank's strategic balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in its operations bodes well for its ability to maintain dividend payments. Investors should consider these factors in the context of their investment strategies and objectives. For those seeking high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can explore further using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

