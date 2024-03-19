Core & Main Inc Reports Modest Revenue Growth and Record Operating Cash Flow for Fiscal 2023

Despite Market Challenges, CNM Achieves Increased Net Sales and Operating Cash Flow

Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 0.8% to a record $6,702 million in Fiscal 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Slightly increased by 10 basis points to 27.1% for the full year.
  • Net Income: Decreased by 8.6% to $531 million in Fiscal 2023.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased by 0.9% to $2.15 for the full year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Achieved a record $1,069 million, a significant increase from the previous year.
  • Capital Deployment: $1.3 billion used for share repurchases and retiring 45 million shares.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased by 2.7% to $910 million for Fiscal 2023.
Article's Main Image

On March 19, 2024, Core & Main Inc (CNM, Financial), a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain, and fire protection products in the United States, released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 28, 2024. The company's performance reflects its ability to navigate a dynamic market environment and achieve modest growth in net sales, while also facing challenges that led to a decrease in net income for the fiscal year.

1770055386695626752.png

Financial Performance Highlights

For the fourth quarter, CNM reported a 4.8% increase in net sales to $1,440 million, driven by volume growth and strategic acquisitions. However, gross profit margin saw a slight decrease of 40 basis points to 26.7%. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose by 9.7% to $0.34, reflecting the company's efforts to manage costs and improve efficiency.

Throughout fiscal 2023, CNM achieved a record net sales of $6,702 million, a 0.8% increase from the previous year. The company's gross profit margin improved slightly, indicating effective cost management and margin initiatives. Despite these gains, net income for the year decreased by 8.6% to $531 million, primarily due to higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses and increased interest expenses.

Strategic Growth and Shareholder Value

Steve LeClair, chairman and chief executive officer of Core & Main, highlighted the company's strategic investments and shareholder value initiatives. "We invested $780 million on 10 acquisitions during and after the year to enhance our geographic footprint, expand our product offering and acquire key talent," said LeClair. The company also deployed approximately $1.3 billion of capital to repurchase and retire 45 million shares, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

"Fiscal 2023 was an exceptional year for Core & Main given the extraordinary performance we achieved during the preceding two years and considering the softer market conditions that have followed," said Steve LeClair.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive aspects of CNM's performance, the company faced challenges, including a decrease in net income and Adjusted EBITDA, which declined by 2.7% to $910 million for the fiscal year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin also decreased by 50 basis points to 13.6%. These challenges may pose risks to future profitability if not addressed.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, CNM anticipates improved end-market volumes and aims to gain market share through product, customer, and geographic expansion initiatives. The company forecasts net sales of $7,400 to $7,600 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $925 to $975 million for the upcoming year.

Core & Main's financial achievements, particularly the record operating cash flow, underscore the company's resilience and strategic focus in a competitive industrial distribution industry. The company's ability to generate significant cash flow provides the flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and enhance shareholder value, positioning CNM well for the future.

For a more detailed analysis of Core & Main Inc's financial results and future outlook, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Core & Main Inc for further details.

