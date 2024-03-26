Hedge Funds Surge in Euro Zone Bond Market Amid ECB Retreat

Hedge funds are increasingly investing in the euro zone's $10 trillion government bond market, taking advantage of the European Central Bank's (ECB) reduced involvement and the rising need for funding. These funds are now major buyers at government debt sales, injecting crucial capital into the market. However, their reliance on bank debt and their significant market impact are raising regulatory concerns globally.

Research and interviews with over a dozen senior traders and treasury officials reveal that hedge funds have become key players in the euro zone's debt market. In 2022, they accounted for a record 55% of trading volume on Tradeweb, a leading platform for European government bonds, marking a significant increase from 36% in 2020. This shift has made them the dominant force in the market, particularly in heavily indebted countries like Italy.

The euro zone's debt market is facing a record need to absorb an additional 675 billion euros in bonds in 2023, as the ECB scales back its bond holdings. This situation is exacerbated by increased government borrowing due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, alongside banks' limited balance sheets due to post-2008 financial crisis regulations. Hedge funds are drawn to this market by the return of positive interest rates and the growth of electronic trading, which reduces transaction costs.

Among the most active hedge funds in this market are Millennium, Citadel, and Haidar Capital, managing over $120 billion. Their significant presence is contributing to liquidity but also underscores the need for tighter regulatory oversight. Unlike banks, hedge funds have no formal obligations to support the market during downturns, leading to concerns about their potential to exacerbate volatility.

The hedge funds' strategies, including betting on price swings around bond auctions, have diversified their impact on the market. This variety makes it challenging to assess their overall effect on bond pricing, especially as demand for government bonds remains strong. Nonetheless, their activities have helped push trading volumes to record highs, benefiting investment banks but also highlighting the challenges of an expanding hedge fund presence in the market.

As hedge funds continue to play a significant role in the euro zone bond market, their activities are closely monitored by regulators and market participants alike, given their potential to influence market dynamics and financial stability.

