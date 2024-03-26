Director Louis Silver Sells Shares of CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Director Louis Silver of CEVA Inc (CEVA, Financial), a leading provider of ultra-low-power IP for vision, deep learning, audio, communication and connectivity, has sold 4,730 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $23.19 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $109,678.70. CEVA Inc (CEVA) specializes in signal processing IP for the smarter, connected world. The company's IP portfolio includes comprehensive technologies for advanced voice and audio processing, wireless baseband processing, and advanced vision processing, among other market areas. CEVA's broad IP portfolio is designed to enable multimedia, connectivity, and sensor processing for a wide range of consumer, automotive, and industrial end markets. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,730 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 1 insider sell and 0 insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, shares of CEVA Inc were trading at $23.19 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company has a market capitalization of $522.771 million. According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $28.05, CEVA Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's performance, market conditions, and other factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

