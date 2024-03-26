Joseph Wayland, Executive Vice President of Chubb Ltd (CB, Financial), has sold 26,946 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $257.02 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $6,923,312.92.

Chubb Ltd is a global provider of insurance products covering property and casualty, accident and health, reinsurance, and life insurance. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Chubb operates in 54 countries and territories and offers extensive services to businesses and individuals, including homeowners, automobile, and liability insurance.

Over the past year, Joseph Wayland has sold a total of 38,483 shares of Chubb Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Chubb Ltd were trading at $257.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $105.115 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.87, which is lower than the industry median of 12.25 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $250.85, indicating that Chubb Ltd is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide a data-driven snapshot of Chubb Ltd's stock performance and insider sentiment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.