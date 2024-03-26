Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial), known for providing technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries, has reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, Nicole Theophilus, the company's Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, sold 2,668 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. Nicole Theophilus’s transaction history over the past year indicates a total sale of 5,668 shares and no recorded purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company's insider activity. The insider transaction history for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp shares were trading at $140.46 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $25.026 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.28, which is above both the industry median of 13.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $119.00, indicating that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider trends and valuation metrics, these data points provide a snapshot of the company's recent insider activity and current stock valuation status.

