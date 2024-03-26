NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) recently showcased its groundbreaking DGX SuperPod AI supercomputer, powered by the new Blackwell processor, at the GPU Technology Conference in San Jose. Despite a slight initial dip in NVDA's stock, attributed to market consolidation and profit-taking, the excitement surrounding the event and NVDA's announcements has been palpable, reflecting in the stock's impressive 75% rise year-to-date.

Key highlights from the conference include:

The Blackwell processor significantly outperforms its predecessor, Hopper, with the GB200 Superchips—equipped with 72 Blackwell GPUs—delivering up to a 30x performance boost for large language model inference workloads.

NVIDIA announced expanded partnerships with major tech firms like Google (GOOG, Financial) Cloud, Amazon (AMZN, Financial), NetApp (NTAP, Financial), and CrowdStrike (CRWD, Financial), indicating a robust growth trajectory in AI-powered technologies.

While NVIDIA designs its innovative chips, manufacturing is handled by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial), which also saw a recent pullback after reaching record highs.

The introduction of Blackwell is anticipated to significantly enhance NVIDIA's Data Center segment, despite potential supply chain challenges.

NVIDIA's Data Center revenue surged by 409% year-over-year in Q4, driven by the success of its Hopper GPU, even amidst declining sales to China due to trade restrictions.

The launch of the Blackwell processor marks a significant milestone for NVIDIA, promising to expand market opportunities and bolster its Data Center segment's performance. Despite the recent stock consolidation, NVIDIA's growth prospects remain highly promising, underscored by its latest technological advancements and strategic partnerships.