3i Infotech Ltd Analyst Meeting Transcript

Dec 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Thompson Gnanam - 3i Infotech Ltd. - MD, Global CEO



-- [21 months old]. We've been building on the new strategy we set ourselves, post the carve out, and it has been an interesting journey. And as an organization, we have been able to overcome various variables, known and unknown post carve outs.



And we are on the process of building a stronger foundation for the company. Because as you're aware, 3i, which was our bond way back in 1993 from ICICI Bank as a carved-out unit and got listed way back in 2005, had its highs and lows.



It was almost $1 billion company in 2008. It had made various acquisitions of more than 50 to 60 companies at that point of time, we're on the top five six. Then unfortunately, lost its strike and that became a CDR company. And last year in 2021, the product division, they really like -- these were sold out and the company became debt-free, and that's when we end the new management in that at this company.



The uniqueness of this is opportunity and the challenge in front of us is also basically because 3i was never was services company. It was a product