3i Infotech Ltd Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Varsha Bang - Ernst & Young - Moderator



Let me introduce 3i Infotech management. So today with us, we have Mr. Thompson Gnanam, Managing Director and Global CEO; Sax Krishna, COO value business. We have Varika Rastogi, Company Secretary and Head-Legal.



From the investor community we have Mr. Parag Jhawar from Knightstone Capital; Chetan Shah from Jeet Capital; Vipulkumar Shah, he is an HNI. Still now we have this participants later on, we can, they can join us. In this group most of participants are the first timer. Hence, I would request Thompson to start the meeting with a brief overview of 3i Infotech, and then we will deep dive into Q&A.



With this, I would like to hand over call to Thompson. Over to you, Thompson.



Thompson Gnanam - 3i Infotech Limited - MD & Global CEO



Thanks, Varsha and thanks a lot, everybody for taking the time out to join this call. So what I would do is, in fact, on a lighter note we have two other very exciting calls yesterday as well. It's also uploaded and I have been pretty busy on this. And so what I