Q1 2022 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anish Chandaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aegis Logistics Limited.



Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. I will be presenting the quarter 1 results for the current financial year, FY '22. It was a below par set of results for quarter 1, really affected by the peak second wave of COVID in April and May, especially on the gas business side. Fortunately, as I will explain, sales volumes are already picking up in quarter 2. That