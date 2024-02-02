Q3 2024 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Raj Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



Okay. Thank you very much, and good evening. I'm joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Murad Moledina, and we will be presenting the Q3 results and cumulative nine months for FY24. Now we're already in February. So we have pretty good visibility for the rest of the year.



So I think it's a good opportunity to focus a little bit more on what's happened over the last