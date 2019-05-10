Q4 2019 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Analysis of results quarter and full year ended 31st March 2019, the IMF forecast for 2019 indicates a global growth of around 3%, lower than growth rate for previous years. In recent months, geopolitical events, such as trade tensions, sanctions, et cetera,