Voltas Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Varun P. Malhotra - Voltas Limited - VP of Taxation & Legal, Compliance Officer and Company Secretary



Good afternoon, shareholders. I trust you and your family are safe and healthy. I'm Varun Malhotra, Vice President, Taxation, Legal and Company Secretary of Voltas Limited.



I welcome you all, to the 68th Annual General Meeting of Voltas Limited. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has, by General Circular #21 of 2021, dated December 14, 2021, permitted companies to conduct their Annual General Meeting in 2022 through videoconferencing or other audiovisual means. Accordingly, keeping in mind the safety of the shareholders and as an abundant caution, we are holding this AGM through video conferencing.



While most of the shareholders are by now familiar with the process for participating in the AGM through video conferencing, for the benefit of those shareholders who are first-time participants, I would like to briefly take you through certain procedural and technical points.



All shareholders who have joined this meeting are, by default, placed on mute mode to ensure that there