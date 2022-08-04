Q1 2023 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q1 FY '23 Investor Conference Call of Voltas Limited, hosted by HDFC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Naveen Trivedi from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Naveen Trivedi - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, I would like to welcome the management of Voltas Limited to discuss the post 1Q FY '23 results.



We have with us today the senior management of Voltas represented by Mr. Jitender Verma, EVP and CFO; Mr. Manish Desai, Head of Corporate Finance; Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Managing Corporate Finance.



Now, I would like to hand over the call to the management for their comments. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Jitender Pal Verma - Voltas Limited - CFO



Thank you, Naveen, and a very warm welcome to everyone. Good afternoon.



For discussing the Voltas