Q1 2024 Voltas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Voltas Limited, hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aniruddha Joshi from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Aniruddha Joshi - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Thanks, Yashashri. On behalf of ICICI Securities, we welcome you all to Q1 FY '24 results conference call of Voltas Limited. We have with us senior management represented by Mr. Jitender Verma, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Manish Desai, Head of Corporate Finance; and Mr. Vaibhav Vora, Manager, Corporate Finance.



Now, I hand over the call to the management for the initial comments on the quarterly performance and then we will open the floor for question-and-answer session. Initially, each participant is required to ask 2 questions in the initial round. And then they can join for the another round of questions. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



