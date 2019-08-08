Aug 08, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Great Eastern Shipping earnings call on declaration of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference to Ms. Anjali Kumar, Head of Corporate Communications at The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited to start the proceedings. Thank you, and over to you, Ms. Kumar.
Anjali Kumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - Head of Corporate Communications
Good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the Q1 FY '20 conference call. And I am hoping that all of you have managed to get a hold of the results that we have announced earlier today. And I would now like to hand over the call to our CFO, Mr. Shivakumar, to take you through the salient features and we can then discuss the Q&A. Over to you, Mr. Shivakumar.
G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the conference call. Let's look at how the
