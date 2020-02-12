Feb 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to The GE Shipping Earnings Call on Declarations of its Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2019. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Ms. Anjali Kumar, Head of Corporate Communications at The Great Eastern Shipping Company to start the proceedings. Thank you, and over to you.



Anjali Kumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - Head of Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, friends. And welcome to the results conference call for our Q3 results. I hope all of you have managed to get hand of the results that we've announced a couple of hours ago. As you can see from the results, there has been a good improvement in the numbers, largely due to the improvement in the tanker markets, which in Q3 of FY '20, was at very strong levels, and product rates, too, have firmed up. As you can see in our press release, the average TCYs, which we earned were substantially better in the crude segment. In fact, in the crude segment, we earned $38,800