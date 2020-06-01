Jun 01, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Welcome to GE Shipping earnings call on declaration of its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020.



Anjali Kumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - Head of Corporate Communications



Hello, everyone, and good afternoon on this conference call for our Q4 results of FY '20. The results were out on Saturday. So I'm assuming all of you have had a chance to get a copy of it. And we will go through the usual routine. Mr. Shivakumar will give a brief rundown on the markets and the results, and then we will have the question and answer. So over to you, Mr. Shivakumar.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



