Jul 31, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to GE Shipping earnings call on declaration of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. G. Shivakumar, Chief Financial Officer at The Great Eastern Shipping Company limited to start the proceedings. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the results call for Q1 Fiscal Year 2021. We also have with us Mr. Bharat Sheth, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, who will take part in the Q&A later. And he'll probably make a short statement after I finish with the presentation.



So let's start with the presentation now. First of all, the -- we'll have some forward-looking statements here. And our market is extremely volatile. It changes within a couple of weeks from boom to bust and bust to boom. So you have to take all our statements in light of that.

