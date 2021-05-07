May 07, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to GE Shipping earnings call on declaration of its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. G. Shivakumar, Executive Director and CFO at the Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, to start the proceedings. Over to you, sir.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for coming to attend this conference call to discuss our Q4 and full year 2021 results. As always, we'll take you through a short presentation, where we'll discuss the financials in brief, and we'll discuss the markets and also some other things that we'd like to communicate. And then we can move on to Q&A, where Mr. Bharat Sheth, our Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, is here. And we will be happy to answer any of your questions.



First of all, standard disclaimers apply. There may be some forward-looking statements we make