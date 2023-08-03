Aug 03, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Welcome to GE Shipping Earnings Call on declaration of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



I now hand over the conference to Mr. G. Shivakumar, Chief Financial Officer at The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited to start the proceedings.



G. Shivakumar - The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this quarterly conference call to discuss our Q1 FY'24 results. I'll now take you through a quick presentation on the results and what's been happening in the market.



First, standard disclaimers apply. The highlights are that we once again had a very profitable quarter, and most of the profit came from the shipping business. NAV moved up in line with the profits, there was not much change overall in the fleet value in shipping. Tankers went up a little bit. Bulkers came down a little bit. Crude tankers went up a little