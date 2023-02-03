Feb 03, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Q3 and 9M FY '23 Conference Call hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Tejas Sonawane from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Tejas Sonawane - Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, Seema. Good afternoon, everyone.



On behalf of Dolat Capital, I would like to thank the management of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited for giving us the opportunity to host their Q3 FY '23 Earnings Call. From the management team, we have with us today, Mr. S C Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Amitabh Bhargava, President and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Tarun Sinha, President, Technical Ammonium Nitrate; Mr. Suparas Jain, Vice President, Corporate Finance.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which