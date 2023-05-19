May 19, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call



From the management: we have Mr. S.C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Amitabh Bhargava, President and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Tarun Sinha, President, Technical Ammonium Nitrate; Mr. Suparas Jain, Vice President, Corporate Finance; and Mr. Deepak Balwani, Head, Investor Relations.