Feb 02, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call, hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Harmish Desai from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir. Mr. Harmish?



Harmish Desai - PhillipCapital(India)Private Limited-Analyst



Yeah. Can we start?



Operator



Yes.



Harmish Desai - PhillipCapital(India)Private Limited-Analyst



Yeah. So thank you, Manav. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Q3 and nine-month FY24 earnings call of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Limited hosted by PhillipCapital.



From the management, we have Mr. S. C. Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Deepak Rastogi, President and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Tarun Sinha,