May 21, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals earnings call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities. (Operator Instruction). I now hand the conference over to Mr. Parth Adhiya from Batlivala & Karani Securities.



Thank you and over to you, Sir.



Parth Adhiya - Batlivala & Karani Securities Pvt Ltd - Analyst



Thank you, Malika, good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals for 4Q FY21 Earnings Conference Call. We thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host the call.



Today with us, we have Mr. D V Parikh, General Manager and CFO; Mr. Y N Patel, Head of Department O&M; Mr. A C Shah, General Manager and Company Secretary.



I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. D V Parikh for his opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir.



D V Parikh - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - General Manager, CFO



Thank you, very much and