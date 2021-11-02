Nov 02, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, Good Afternoon, and welcome to the result concall of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, organized by Batlivala & Karani Securities, India Private Ltd. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is recorded. I will now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mr. Ranjit Cirumalla. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ranjit Cirumalla - Vice President - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Ltd.
Yes, thank you, (Mary). Good afternoon, everyone.
We thank the management of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemical company for giving us this opportunity to host their Q2 FY 22 Earnings concall . We have with us, Mr. D. V. Parikh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Y.N Patel, Head of Department, O&M; Mr. A. C. Shah, General Manager and Company Secretary.
I would now hand over the proceedings to Mr. A. C. Shah, who will open with an opening remarks, and then would request Mr. D. V. Parikh , also kind of give an overview on the performance post which we'll take a Q&A session.
