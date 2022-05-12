May 12, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q4 FY22 Earnings Conference Call of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes (Operator instructions).



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Akul Broachwala from IIFL Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Akul Broachwala - IIFL Securities - Equity Research Analyst



Thank you, Steven. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on the 4Q FY22 Earnings Conference Call of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited. It's my pleasure to introduce the Company's senior management, who are here with us to discuss the results.



We have with us, Mr. D V Parikh, CFO; Mr. Y N Patel, GM operation; Mr. Rishi Shah, Company Secretary; Mr. M I Patel, Marketing Head Fertilizer Division; and Mr. Jiten Desai, Head