Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

GNFC conference call to discuss the Q1 FY '22-'23 financial performance.



Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to the first quarter earning conference call of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, hosted by Anurag Services LLP. From the management we have Mr. D. V. Parikh, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Y. N. Patel, Head of Operation and Maintenance; and Mr. A. C. Shah, General Manager and Company Secretary.



D. V. Parikh - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited - Executive Director