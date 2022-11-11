Nov 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Nithesh Raghela - Anurag Service LLP - Analyst



Thank you and good afternoon and welcome to the second quarter earnings conference call of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited hosted by Anurag Service LLP. From the management, we have Mr. D.V. Parikh, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Y. N. Patel, Head of Operation & Maintenance and other senior dignitaries from the management. I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call.



D. V. Parikh - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - CFO

