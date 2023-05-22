May 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited investors concall meet to discuss the financial performance for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023, of 2022-23. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



And I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitesh Vaghela from Anurag Services LLP. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nitesh Vaghela - Anurag Services LLP - IR



Thank you and good afternoon. Welcome to the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023, earnings conference call of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited hosted by Anurag Services LLP. From the management, we have Mr. D V Parikh, Executive Director and CFO; Mr. Y N Patel, Head of Operations and Maintenance Department; and Mr. A C Shah, General Manager and Company Secretary; and other senior dignitaries from the management.



I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call. We will begin the call with opening