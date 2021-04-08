Apr 08, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Brian F. Sullivan - Celcuity Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending this call. We have quite a news to report. We issued 2 press releases today, one announcing a global license agreement with Pfizer for a small molecule inhibitor, gedatolisib; the second press release we issued provides additional details about results from a Phase Ib trial, details about our team and updates on debt financing that we closed today as well.



So turning to Page 2 of the presentation, if you're on the webcast. I'd first start off with the background about the rationale and how we arrived at the decision and ultimately, to license gedatolisib. I'd like to provide an overview of gedatolisib's mechanism and its advantages relative to