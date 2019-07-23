Q1 2020 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Suman Hegde - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Controller



Before we get started with the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement included in the presentation for good order's sake.