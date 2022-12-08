Dec 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. Thank you for joining us on a very short notice. As you would have seen, we have announced our entry into the Health & Wellbeing category with strategic investments in Zywie Ventures Private Limited and Nutritionalab Private Limited. This conference call is being organized to talk about this in further detail and address any questions that you might have.



On the call with me is Ritesh Tiwari, our Chief Financial Officer. Ritesh will start with his prepared remarks, which I expect to take around 10 minutes. Post that, we will have time for Q&A.