Dec 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Hindustan Unilever Limited Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. A. Ravishankar, Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
A. Ravishankar - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR
Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. Thank you for joining us on a very short notice. As you would have seen, we have announced our entry into the Health & Wellbeing category with strategic investments in Zywie Ventures Private Limited and Nutritionalab Private Limited. This conference call is being organized to talk about this in further detail and address any questions that you might have.
On the call with me is Ritesh Tiwari, our Chief Financial Officer. Ritesh will start with his prepared remarks, which I expect to take around 10 minutes. Post that, we will have time for Q&A.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd to Discuss Strategic Investments in Zywie Ventures and Nutritionalab Private Limited Call Transcript
Dec 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...