Q2 2021 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the NOCIL Limited Q2 and H1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinion and expectation of the company as on date of this call. These statements do not guarantee the future performance of the company and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. S.R. Deo, Managing Director. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thanks a lot. Good morning, and very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. P. Srinivasan, CFO of NOCIL; and SGA team, our investor relation advisers.



I trust and pray that you and your families are safe, healthy and secure. Hope you all have received our investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them