Q3 2022 Nocil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Sudhir Ramchandra Deo - NOCIL Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thanks a lot. Good morning, and a very warm welcome to everyone present on the call. Along with me, I have Mr. P. Srinivasan, our CFO, and SGA, our Investor Relations Advisors. Hope you all have received our investor presentation by now. For those who have not, you can view them on the stock exchanges and company website. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and doing well in